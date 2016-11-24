ROAR: A life of comfort wanted

Meet ROAR’s very own Hobbit, Bilbo Baggins.

Small in stature with hairy feet and not quite a year old, our Bilbo Baggins does not hail from the Shire of Middle Earth but from South Carolina, where he was surrendered because his owners could not afford a pet.

Like most Hobbits, Bilbo Baggins may easily live to be more than 100 years old (that’s in dog years, of course) and he cannot grow a beard. And like most Hobbits, this Bilbo Baggins is fond of good, simple food in abundance, the outdoors and socializing with others.

Bilbo Baggins’ idea of a great life would be a home he can feel secure in, knowing human contact is always nearby.

J.R.R. Tolkien said, “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.”

Come in and meet our Bilbo Baggins — he just might change your life’s course for the good. He is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $350.

The ROAR/Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street, with adoption hours Thursday through Monday. Go to roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.