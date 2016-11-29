Letter: We now know there’s a danger from student lack of sleep

To the Editor:

I’d like to thank the Ridgefield Board of Education for its serious consideration of later school start times and congratulate The Ridgefield Press for declaring their support of same.

When we moved to Ridgefield 18 years ago, the start time at the high school was broadly acknowledged to be a significant problem. It was thought at the time that Wilton and Ridgefield would change together.

All those years later, we have three children in the Ridgefield schools, one in high school and two following along. Wilton has long since changed its school start times, its success cited in articles and case studies, followed latterly by Greenwich, while Ridgefield has remained unchanged.

As evidence concerning the dangers of sleep deprivation mounts, now fully backed by the CDC, we’re hoping that a community so focused on the academic and overall success of its students will make the right decisions for our children based on these facts. The connection between lack of sleep and weaker academic performance, anxiety, drug use, car accidents, and other injuries is well documented. As parents and educators, we must make responsible choices. Like wearing a seat belt or protective equipment for a sport, sleep is as important to safety and is crucial for human development. Unlike a car accident or sports injury, however, the toll of sleep deprivation appears in overall health and well-being. Fortunately, we now have access to significant data showing exactly how dangerous lack of sleep can be.

Like most parents, I’ve spent all of my children’s lives working for their safety, reading and learning about what is best for their health. When my son stands waiting in the dark for his 6:20 a.m. bus, I feel the most unhealthy thing I do for him is to send him to school.

Meredith Ward

Ridgefield, Nov. 21