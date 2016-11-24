Letter: Time to thank public servants

To the Editor:

As we head into our national day of giving thanks for the many blessings we have in life, I would be remiss if I did not take a moment to thank some of our local town officials who have recently resigned their posts. I have had the pleasure of working with each of these individuals over the past five years and I know firsthand the level of time and commitment they have provided our great town.

Scott Mason has served the town in two separate stints on the Board of Education and was always a very measured voice at the table, often challenging the board to view things from a different perspective.

Paul Sutherland, who served on both the BOE and Board of Finance, brought a very consistent and thoughtful approach to governing our town’s resources, weighing the needs of education with that of the overall town. Paul will be moving from Ridgefield but is not going too far.

As a five-year member on the BOE, Karen Sulzinsky was a steadfast advocate of all children in Ridgefield but was never afraid to challenge the status quo when required. Her thoughtful/analytical perspectives will definitely be missed at the board table. Overall, these three individuals volunteered several thousand hours of their time from their families and personal commitments to dedicate to the town.

Thank you, Scott, Paul and Karen, for the many years of service you have dedicated to making Ridgefield such a great place to live. As you see them around town, please take a moment to thank them personally for all they have done as volunteers to our town. We all owe them a great debt of gratitude.

Michael Raduazzo