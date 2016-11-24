Letter: Trump’s America now our America

To the Editor:

I was pleased to see that the majority of our townspeople rejected the fear mongering, intolerance, and magical thinking of Trump in this election. Now that the country has chosen him to lead — despite a campaign that appealed to the very worst of our natures, despite his open disdain for fundamental American principles such as the First Amendment and free and fair elections, and despite his colossal ignorance of American government, history, and the state of the world — it is our duty as citizens to resist, in any way we can, the spread of his most poisonous ideas, which have already begun to express themselves in his hiring of Steve Bannon, his ludicrous attitude about the profound threat of climate change, and his refusal to allow the press — the fourth estate of our government — open access to the workings of his administration. We are not a fascist country. Let’s not let our leaders act as though we are. This responsibility falls all the more on Trump voters and supporters. You had your reasons. I don’t doubt they were sincere. But now you have a moral obligation to hold power to account. And it ain’t going to be easy, given the forces that are already mounting against our basic democratic principles, and our basic notions of human decency. Trump’s America is now our America, and unless his is the face you want looking back at you from the mirror, it’s time to do act.

Dean DeFino