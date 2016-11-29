Letter: Frozen moose, a U.S. allegory

To the Editor:

The discovery in the remote Alaskan settlement of Unalakleet of two enormous moose encased in ice, antlers entwined, dead in conflict, struck me as an allegory for America. So focused on their fight, these magnificent creatures lost sight of all else and let their battle end them. America started with a great notion: a government of, by and for its people. The uniqueness of this notion was earned by blood and toil and every American generation has had to continue that fight, in its own unique way, to protect it. Our country, as each of us sees it, is a living, breathing organism reflecting the will of, now, over 300 million people, its form stretching and pushing and shoving in all directions.

As it grows in one direction, forces push back and it grows into an entirely new direction. There are fits and starts to be sure. Our politics takes these 300 million voices, through 200 million voters, and crams them into two measly pigeonholes, two teams who attempt to channel these voices into two basic philosophies. It is not a smooth process, more akin to a bumper-car ride than a carousel, and sometimes it makes us want to scream and retch, but so far, we have all kept our eyes on the ultimate prize: the utopian ideal of a government of, by and for the people. All of the people. These moose are a personification of the ugliness of Election 2016. While our antlers are locked in battle, we need to snap out of it and remember why we do this before that final death-roll into the river. In case we need reminding, it is to preserve our idea and shape it as best we can before handing it off to our children and theirs.

Bob Jewell