Letter: Zone change would affect all

To the Editor:

Planning and Zoning, say No to the drug rehabilitation facility at 162/150 Old West Mountain Road. This facility would not support members of our town in dealing with addiction recovery, but would only appeal to the most affluent, elite and notorious clientele. It is appalling that this matter was not more widely publicized by the Planning and Zoning Commission, nor any formal notification provided to residents. Home values are expected to depreciate by as much as 18%. A traffic study conducted was based upon staffing information not meeting state guidelines for licensed personnel. Disturbances created when elite clientele show up for treatment would force the town to provide emergency services responding to the site, further increasing our financial responsibility.

The purpose of the Planning and Zoning Commission is to uphold the town plan and maintain the integrity of our neighborhood. It is disconcerting that this matter was put before the commission without any input from, nor notification of, the residents. We invest in our homes, paying taxes so that town officials uphold zoning laws insuring our investment. P&Z must reflect back on the town plan and do what is in the best interest of Ridgefield residents. If this amendment to the zoning law is adopted, there could be other facilities established in historical estates like Sunset throughout town. No one is objecting to a rehabilitation facility; the question is where this facility should go and what impact it will have. This is a residential neighborhood, with a baseball field where children play, directly opposite the properties in question. Benefiting only the for-profit owners would stand to make an enormous profit. Write to the town planner and object to the special permit to change zoning laws. Email [email protected]

Susan Cutolo