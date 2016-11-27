Letter: Allowing rehab would be a decline

To the Editor:

To First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Town Planner Joanne Meder:

As longtime Ridgefield residents of nearly 40 years, this is to voice our opposition to any change in the residential status of the home and property of 62 (Sunset Hall) and 150 Old West Mountain Road to a commercial zoning designation in what is clearly a residential neighborhood. It is our understanding that this proposal is offered so that the large home at that address may be changed to commercial use.

Over the past decade, residential house prices in this neighborhood have stalled due to the difficult economy, and the unwarranted establishment of a commercial zone in the midst of our homes would place an undue burden on the residents of West Mountain Estates and other nearby neighborhoods.

The changing of zoning status of that property during your tenure would be a record of the beginning of the decline of the town so expertly led by you during your service to Ridgefield. Such change would open the door for other such changes in Ridgefield and with it, the essence of why Ridgefield is Connecticut’s best town.

We ask you to fulfill your responsibility to the Ridgefield community and use the power of your offices to reject the change of zoning status at that property.

Brian and Barbara Dobson