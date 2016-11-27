Letter: Change school time without extra cost

To the Editor:

Some things never change. As soon as we dispose of one campaign to change school start times, another arrives. To be clear, I don’t care when school starts. My two oldest children did fine with the current times, and my third is thriving as well. They would also be fine at different hours.

The argument for change depends on two assertions being jointly true: (1) Ages 15-18 are biologically unable to go to sleep by 10 p.m. in order to get eight hours of sleep by 6 a.m. (2) Less than eight hours of sleep has all sorts of unfortunate consequences.

Only the second has any real scientific support, but I have seen only anecdotal arguments and a few odd pieces of junk science that both are jointly true in the specific context of school start times. That evidence would never pass standard scientific canons of double-blind, randomized, controlled trials. We demand that level of confidence before doctors can prescribe a new medicine, but apparently the late-start advocates can prescribe without a license using just odd scraps of observation.

Go ahead, change the hours. I don’t care one way or the other, but don’t charge me and the rest of Ridgefield a single penny more to indulge your fantasies. The last time the BOE looked at this the school administration came back with a cost estimate that was one-half million dollars more than the current arrangements. That is, of course, nonsense. It should not cost any more to move exactly the same students to exactly the same schools, just at different times. Don’t try to justify extra expenditure based on unproven theories. If you want to change the time, do so. But don’t force me to pay for it.

John Early