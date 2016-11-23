Rep. Frey: Thank you, Ridgefield

Thank you to Ridgefield residents for your continued support. I am sincerely looking forward to serving as your voice in Hartford for another two years. I am as excited as when I was elected to my very first term!

We have a lot of work to do this session to put our state back on a path to fiscal sustainability, but I am excited to get back up to the Capitol and get to work with my colleagues on tackling the issues facing Connecticut.

Throughout my time in office, I have always taken the time to listen to my constituents, and advocate for issues that are important to you. While the long election season is over, the time is now to govern. No one party has the monopoly on good ideas — and we are stronger when we work together. In anticipation of the 2017 legislative session beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 4, I am asking you to please contact me at [email protected] or at 800-842-1423 with any ideas for legislation or concerns you would like to see addressed in the upcoming session.

Thank you again for your support, and please do not hesitate to contact my office if I can ever be of help to you or your family.

John Frey

State Representative