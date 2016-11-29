Letter: Rehab proposal shocking in nature

To the Editor:

To First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Town Planner Joanne Meder:

As a homeowner on Eleven Levels Road and of Ridgefield, I strongly oppose the proposal to change 162 (Sunset Hall) and 150 Old West Mountain Road from a residential zone to a commercial zone status. My husband and I have selected the community of Ridgefield twice with corporate relocations (1987 and 2007) due to its protection of home values through its strict adherence to zoning regulations. The 162 and 150 Old West Mountain Road properties are obviously part of a residential neighborhood and should remain purely residential. Many properties in our area have suffered from a slow real estate market but a redesignation as a commercial zoning status is not the solution. Such a drastic zoning change would completely ruin the character of our neighborhood. The residential property values of our area which have already succumbed to the economic downturn would be further negatively impacted by such a change in zoning to commercial within a purely residential area. The quality of our neighborhood and pedestrian-friendly streets would be destroyed by the additional traffic on Old West Mountain Road and the guaranteed “cut through” the neighborhood traffic with the deliveries required of such a commercial entity (food, laundry, supplies, etc.) and workforce commuting traffic. This proposal is shocking in its nature for our town and would set the precedence of future zoning changes that would negatively impact Ridgefield’s property values and its defining qualities that make it the special community people are drawn to.



I urge you to fulfill your responsibility to this neighborhood and to Ridgefield by rejecting this proposed change of zoning status.



Lynn Birch