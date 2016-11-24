The Ridgefield Press

Editorial: Trump turkey, Hillary pie

By Macklin K. Reid on November 24, 2016 in Commentary, Editorial, Opinion · 0 Comments

Ah, thankfulness! Not feeling it? After a bitterly divisive election with, for many, a frightening result, the prospect of a large family gathering looms like some diabolical Saturday Night Live skit.

Everyone’s together. One big table. Those little pilgrim and turkey candles. Beverages are served. Discussion follows — infrastructure projects, cabinet appointments, will Vladimir Putin appear before Congress with his shirt off.

Relax. A little forethought can keep the meal civil, and ensure everyone’s speaking again by Christmas.

First, seating. Rather than the traditional boy, girl arrangement, go Republican, Democrat, Republican, Democrat — though it may be the same thing. Partisan clusters encourage over-consumption and can create a rowdy dissenting caucus at one end of the table.

If there’s a Hillary contingent who can’t let it go, give them their own “Hill table.” It’s like the “kids table” — but with a giant bottle of Chardonnay.

Likewise, if Trump supporters get too full of their own vinegar, exile them to the living room, turn on football, and let the grown-ups enjoy a nice meal.

Serve a diversity of foods on everyone’s plate — yes, including vegetables. If they must, Trumpsters can use mashed potatoes to build a wall separating green veggies from yellow.

And, Democrats, the turkey may not be served with a orange wig.

About author
Macklin K. Reid

Macklin K. Reid


