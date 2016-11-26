Letter: Theft of sign shows irony

To the Editor:

Irony is when your Clinton/Kaine sign is stolen when it is next to a “Make America Decent” sign.

The ultimate irony is when the president-elect is a person who has filed for bankruptcy several times and calls himself a successful businessman, has offended Hispanics, Muslims, Jews, African-Americans and women, who has dodged the draft, has never held a public office, has paid no federal taxes for almost 20 years (and would not even release his tax returns), thinks climate change is a hoax, wins 53% of the white women vote when he bragged about his “inappropriate behavior” (this is a family paper) against women and girls, has married two immigrants but ran on anti-immigration, called his opponent a liar when he has been the biggest documented liar, has said he might not accept the election results if he lost, and now is embracing the swamp of Washington and its tired crop of familiar political functionaries that he said he would drain.

Irony is alive and well and there is much more of it to look forward to in the next four years.

P.S. I want the sign back that was stolen from my yard.

Jill Bigelow