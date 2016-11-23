Letter: Mountainside and the three interested parties

To the Editor:

There are three interested parties to the proposed Mountainside rehabilitation facility transaction. First is the owner of the property. Her attorney refers to the property as “a white elephant for the Ridgefield real estate market.” In reality, this is a white elephant only for the owner who made an ill-advised real estate purchase and is looking to cash out. Don’t be fooled. Selling to a for-profit business positioned for expansion is the best way to recover her money; that’s all the owner cares about.

The second party is Mountainside, owned by a for-profit LLC positioned for expansion, with access to institutional funds. If P&Z were serious about limiting the number of patients to 17, they would require a maximum of 1.2 beds per acre, not three. There is no doubt that the applicant will need to exceed 17 beds in order to make the transaction profitable. Anyone who thinks this facility will be limited to 17 patients is delusional.

The third party is the Planning & Zoning Commission. I am still trying to determine what their interest is in fast-tracking this proposal. Indeed, on the surface it appears to fly in the face of their own Town Plan. I have no idea why P&Z would place a for-profit business in the heart of a residentially zoned neighborhood with all the resulting complications. I ask P&Z — what is your interest in this transaction? Why does it appear that your commission is facilitating a transaction that is vehemently opposed by just about everyone in the surrounding community? We elect representatives to P&Z to work in the best interests of the Ridgefield community, not to help individual buyers and sellers maximize their profits. I urge P&Z not to forget whom they represent.

Michael Battipaglia