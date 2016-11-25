Drug rehab facility: Mountainside hosts info session

Mountainside, an alcohol and drug treatment center seeking a rehabilitation facility on Old West Mountain Road, hosted an information meeting Sunday, Nov. 20.

“Mountainside will hold several of these meetings to allow all interested participants a chance to have their questions and concerns voiced as well as gain a further understanding of the proposed project,” said Vice President Matt Eakin.

Eakin said 14 residents attended the meeting to voice their concerns.

The Canaan-based company’s special permit application and zoning regulation amendment will receive a public hearing on Jan. 3. Initially the hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29, but it was postponed after some 100 upset residents attended a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last week.

The residents held a meeting of their own Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Ridgefield Library so neighbors could continue to learn more and discuss a strategy in opposition.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi presided at the meeting, which lasted two hours and was attended by about 65 residents.

“[He] provided an in-depth understanding of the process both to date and from here forward,” said Chuck Lampe, whose property sits on the southern border of the proposed facility.

“Handouts of some of the important public documents were made available to the audience.”

A petition against the facility, which would be located at the site of Sunset Hill, has received 321 signatures. Sunset Hall is registered with the National Register of Historic Places.

“I’m sure many of us that are against this facility would not have purchased the homes we live in had we known this was an option or an established facility prior to buying our homes,” said Michael Trinkaus in the petition.