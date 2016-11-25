Ridgebury farmland heads for hearing and town meeting

The town-owned orchard and pasture land between Ridgebury and Old Stagecoach roads would be leased at $1 a year for five years to a farmer who’s been grazing animals there, under a proposal the selectmen are sending to a public hearing and town meeting in December.

The plan is intended to enable the farmer, Whitney Freeman of the nearby Henny Penny Farm, to seek grant money from the United States Department of Agriculture to drill a well on the Conservation Commission land. The well would pump water for animals that graze there seasonally — Freeman has sheep, goats and a llama, and another farmer, Hans WIlliams, keeps cattle there.

“This is an opportunity for the town,” Conservation Commission Chairman James Coyle told the selectmen. “The bulk of the cost would be paid for by the federal government.”

Coyle said the Conservation Commission, which has jurisdiction over the town open space land, likes to have animals in the pasture, and supports the lease and well-drilling.

“It’s kind of a nice thing to see,” he said of the animals. “That’s a beautiful piece of property, and we don’t want it to just sit there fallow, so to the extent that we can have that farming atmosphere, it’s a great thing.”

After discussions at two November meetings, the selectmen scheduled the proposed lease for a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and a town meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, both at 7:30 in town hall.

The lease would be for almost 15 acres of a 42-acre tract the town bought 16 years ago for $3.4 million, when the former McKeon dairy farm was being subdivided. A few house lots were sold, but the town bought most of the land between Ridgebury Road and Old Stagecoach Road, making it open space. And the bulk of the remaining property — land and buildings east of Old Stagecoach Road — was sold to a single purchaser who made it into a showplace horse farm.

The animals that both Freeman and Williams keep on the property have been getting water from a house that is surrounded by the town open space, a rental property held by John Katz’s family under the name JK and NK Properties LLC.

Katz told the selectmen he supported the plan for the new well, but wanted to make sure the rental property’s water supply wouldn’t be adversely affected.

“There needs to be some protection on the drawdown of water in that well,” Katz said.

Town Attorney David Groggins is expected to review and refine the lease’s wording before the public hearing date.

If the lease is approved and Freeman gets the grant but it isn’t enough to cover the well-drilling costs, the Conservation Commission would kick in some money from its McKeon Farm Fund, Coyle told the selectmen.

“There’s about $14,500 in the McKeon Fund. The estimate on our participation in the well is at $3,000 to $5,000,” he said.

Freeman, whose Henny Penny Farm is on two acres off Ridgebury Road just north of the Ridgebury Cemetery, would be required to work out an agreement to allow Williams’ cattle to drink water from the new well.

Since spring, the McKeon site has been a grazing area for Freeman’s llama, two goats, and seven sheep — they’ve now been brought in for the winter, and she anticipates 14 lambs being born.

“They should be having their lambs in February,” she said.

So she’ll need the extra grazing land at the McKeon property.

“That’s 23 sheep. I can’t keep 23 sheep on two acres,” Freeman said.

Freeman grazed her animals at the site under a seasonal license agreement with the town, and to qualify for the USDA well-drilling grants she needs control of the land for a longer period through an arrangement like a lease. The lease wouldn’t guarantee Freeman gets the grant for the well, but she’s hopeful.

“If you apply as a new farmer, and a new female farmer, you’re looked at favorably,” she told the selectmen.

Katz was supportive of her plans.

“I think it’s a dandy use,” he told the selectmen, “and I can’t imagine anyone being more respectful of the land.”

The selectmen, too, appreciate seeing the sheep, goats, llama, and cattle.

“It’s wonderful to have the animals there,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.