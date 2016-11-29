Ridgefield ABC: Meet the scholars

Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) welcomed three new scholars to the program this fall. Emilie, a sophomore, hails from Harlem, while Julissa and Tyra joined the program as freshmen from Bridgeport and Brooklyn.

Each came to RABC via a different route — a middle school principal, friendship with a returning scholar, or neighbors who were knowledgeable about the program. They spent one to two years working with ABC National to prepare to compete for the opportunities.

Emilie, Julissa and Tyra have left their families, friends and pets to attend a challenging educational program that will provide them with “a better chance” to attend college in the future. They bring with them smiles, optimism, ambition, and a willingness to work hard. They look forward to careers in different areas — Emilie hopes to pursue a career in fashion design, Julissa plans to pursue a career in child psychology, and Tyra is interested in forensic science.

Emilie, Julissa and Tyra join five returning scholars. Each of these young women chose the Ridgefield program because of the welcoming community and the friendly vibe of the scholars in the program. They are readily making friends at Ridgefield High School (RHS) and have found their peers to be welcoming and friendly. RHS is larger than expected and they are learning to live in a quieter environment than they are used to. They are enjoying challenging classes and the readiness of their teachers to provide help when needed. In addition to the academic program, each of these young women is involved in various clubs and activities at RHS.

As part of the RABC program, each scholar is matched with an academic adviser to help with class selection and any academic issues that may arise. In addition, a host family is paired with each scholar, absorbing them into the fabric of the family and involving them more deeply in the community. The host family allows them to expand their relationships and get an often-needed weekend “rest” from a very active RABC house. Emilie, Tyra and Julissa have embraced these local volunteers.

RABC, affiliated with the National A Better Chance organization, has been a part of the Ridgefield community for almost 30 years. Every scholar who has graduated from the program has gone on to college and university. Scholars have become bankers, educators, businesswomen, lawyers, etc., as well as community leaders, changing the course of their lives. For more information on RABC, go to ridgefieldabc.org