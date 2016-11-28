Ridgebury pasture, with a well, might serve community gardens

A second community gardens site in town — this one in Ridgebury — could be made possible by a sheep farmer’s plan to seek a well-drilling grant for the former McKeon property there, which is managed by the Conservation Commission. Organizers of the current community gardens off Halpin Lane have been seeking an additional site for years.

“There is still a tremendous waiting list. It turns over very slowly,” said Jim Zurlo, president of the community gardens board. Currently, 28 people grow vegetables and flowers in 10-by-20-foot plots in the community gardens on town land off Halpin Lane.

“We’ve been looking,” Zurlo said. “The problem has always been, any of the sites we were looking at, or that were suggested, didn’t have water. Without water it’s a useless process.”

After seeing an article in the Nov. 3 Press on the possible well-drilling at the McKeon property, Zurlo approached the Conservation Commission about adding community gardens there.

“We’d love to see it happen. We’re a small organization. We don’t have the resources to dig a well or put in the fencing or anything. It’s never been in the town budget,” Zurlo said.

Still, more land for gardens would be good, he said. People love their plots and don’t give them up readily, so the long waiting list for garden plots makes the idea of another site attractive.

“It’s probably 30 people deep,” Zurlo said of the list. “It turns over maybe one person a year. Movement is incredibly slow.”

The community gardens idea came up at the selectmen’s Nov. 2 meeting, when they discussed a lease with Whitney Freeman of Henny Penny Farm, the keeper of the goats and sheep on 15 acres of the town’s 42 acres of former McKeon land, between Ridgebury Road and Old Stagecoach Road. At the Nov. 16 meeting, the selectmen scheduled the $1-a-year lease for a Dec. 7 public hearing and a Dec. 19 town meeting.

A five-year lease would enable Freeman to seek a well-drilling grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Resources Conservation Service. With her current year-to-year arrangement, she wouldn’t qualify for the grant.

Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark asked about the possibility of community gardens on Conservation Commission land in Ridgebury.

“That would be up to the Conservation Commission,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

John Katz, a Ridgebury Road resident who serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission, didn’t like the idea when it came up at the selectmen’s meeting.

“That presents all kinds of parking and traffic issues,” Katz said. “It’s a nightmare.”

Susan Baker of the Conservation Commission said the McKeon property had been looked at a while back as a potential community gardens site.

“It was rejected because it didn’t have a well,” Baker said. “We didn’t consider any of the other issues, like parking.”