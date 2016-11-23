Bright Friday: Ridgefield switches into holiday mode after Thanksgiving

Black Friday — the beginning of the Christmas shopping season fervor — pales in comparison to Ridgefield’s “Bright Friday,” the annual tree-lighting ceremony that takes place at Town Hall.

While many will be out early in the morning to catch doorbuster bargains at major retailers, it’s those who stay home who will get rewarded later in the day when the switch is thrown around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

“The who, what, where never changes,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi. “It’s always the day after Thanksgiving, and that’s why I think people like it so much — they know exactly what’s going to happen and where to go.”

For those who haven’t experienced the special holiday-sparking ceremony, the way it works is a special someone — Marconi isn’t revealing who it is, in keeping with tradition — throws the switch that lights the trees downtown from Governor Street to Prospect Street.

Crowds gather around 6 p.m. for the lighting and music, and to shop.

Many businesses partake in the late shopping hours, including the Toy Chest and the Books on the Common.

And the lighted downtown streets are welcomed by businesses that choose to close at later hours during the holiday shopping season.

“It’s a special time of year for everyone in town, including the downtown merchants,” Marconi said.

The Ridgefield Holiday Trust Fund pays for the cost of the lights and stringing them onto the trees.

Several years ago, the bulbs were replaced with LED models. That meant savings in electricity for the town, which foots the bill.

Marconi said the lights used to cost between $8,000 and $9,000 to operate.

They stay lit from the Friday after Thanksgiving to the first day of February.

“They stay up for a while, which is nice,” the first selectman said.

Ridgefield historian Jack Sanders said that the annual lighting began more than 80 years ago.

“I do know that the Lions Club, along with the merchants, undertook a project to dress up the village with Christmas lighting in 1934,” he told The Press last year.

“Eleven lines of colored lights were strung across Main Street.”

The tradition has gone largely uninterrupted, except during World War II, when the downtown lights were not hung up.