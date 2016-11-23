Letter: Be respectful of one another

To the Editor:

On Thursday evening, around 6 p.m., my daughter and I were walking south on Main Street from the library. We waited at the crosswalk for the signal to be given for us to cross and were surprised when not one, but two cars disregarded the signal and made a right turn onto Main Street. We shared our disbelief and frustration about the inconsiderateness and blatant dismissal of traffic laws demonstrated by both drivers.

When we arrived at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Main Street the crossing signal was going off again. And again, a driver disregarded it and turned onto Catoonah Street. There was a man on the southern corner of Catoonah who noticed this and shouted, “Pay attention to the sign, you …”

I turned to my daughter and said, “No. This is not what we want. We do not want people feeling like they can yell expletives at one another.”

I’m not out to encourage people to be morality police. But I do want to encourage us to encourage one another to be civil. If the man had simply yelled, “Pay attention to the sign,” I would have commiserated with him. But the name calling that reached us across the sound of the crossing signal and the din of traffic is not something that I want to become accustomed to. I’m convinced that humanity is creative enough to learn or find a way to respectfully make the point that there are rules and practices to be respected. This letter to the editor is my respectful way of asking us to be respectful and civil of one another as we claim the values that we share.

Whitney Altopp