This Week’s Movie Menu: Thanksgiving Day Specials

On Thanksgiving Day, along with spending time with family, friends and your favorite foods, you may want to serve yourself a heaping helping of movie happiness. What’s on the menu? Take a look at the classic movies showing on broadcast and standard cable this Thursday.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks reminds us how thankful to be for the small (and significant) blessings that life can bring. After all, life is like a box of chocolates. We never know what we’re going to get.

Thursday, November 24, 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., E

Jurassic Park (1993)

Sam Neill and Laura Dern look for things to be thankful for when the rides work at an extreme amusement park don’t work! This Steven Spielberg thriller never gets old.

Thursday, November 24, 11 a.m., SPK

Gone With the Wind (1939)

Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh wonder what to be thankful for when the ways of life they love begins to disappear. Leigh, especially, captures the bitterness that change can bring.

Thursday, November 24, 1 p.m., Sundance

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)

Judi Dench and Maggie Smith lead a band of senior citizens who are thankful to have a place to live in this touching look at the realities of aging. Smith, as usual, touches the heart.

Thursday, November 24, 3 p.m., FXM

Father of the Bridge (1950)

Spencer Tracy and Joan Leslie want to be thankful for their daughter’s upcoming wedding until the details begin to overwhelm. Elizabeth Taylor is luminous as the young bride.

Thursday, November 24, 2 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

The late Nora Ephron makes us thankful for the wit and wisdom she brought to every movie she wrote. As usual, her observations of how people think and live are funny and precise.

Thursday, November 24, 4 p.m., POP

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963)

Ronny Howard wants to be thankful for having a great relationship with his widowed father. But Glenn Ford makes it difficult when he can’t figure out his romantic priorities.

Thursday, November 24, 4 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960)

Doris Day and David Niven can’t wait to be thankful for the peace and quiet of country living. But they have to survive moving from the city, first, in this classic family comedy.

Thursday, November 24, 6 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

The Parent Trap (1960)

Hayley Mills and Hayley Mills (playing identical twins) find there’s twice as much to be thankful for when you look at the bright side of life. Maureen O’Hara is their caring mother.

Thursday, November 24, 8 p.m., NIK

Auntie Mame (1958)

Rosalind Russell makes everyone she encounters thankful for her zest for life in this movie adaptation of the famed novel and stage play. In every role she played, Roz made us smile.

Thursday, November 24, 9:45 p.m., Turner Classic Movies