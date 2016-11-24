About Town: ‘Cramberry’ sauce?

It’s the season for cranberry sauce. I see Ridgefield has a “Cranberry Lane.” Does it really have cranberries?

Dick Venus and Frank Serfilippi, longtime residents of the neighborhood around Cranberry Lane, recalled a cranberry bog more than 70 years ago in the Silver Spring Swamp, west of this short dead-end road off lower South Olmstead Lane. “It was a beautiful cranberry bog,” said Venus. “And,” he added, “better than those Massachusetts cranberries.”

Serfilippi said his family picked the fruit and made cranberry jelly from it. But, he added, it took “a mountain of sugar” to reduce their tartness.

But that wasn’t the only bog. Among the town’s earliest place names, “Cramberry Meadow” long ago disappeared as a term but only recently as a place. In 1709, the first settlers surveyed “ye Cramberry Meadow in ye Great Swamp.” Portions of this meadow were parceled out to settlers who probably harvested the wild cranberries there.

Records were specific about Cranberry Meadow’s location “near ye end of Copp’s Mountain.” An 1805 deed says the meadow was “west of Island Bridge” (which still exists within the southwest corner of the Fox Hill condominiums property). Thus, Cranberry Meadow was west of Danbury Road and opposite the condominiums.

This is town-owned property where the Ridgefield Recreation Center is. Much of the centuries-old swamp there was filled in by Jordan Asketh during the 1960s in the hope of selling the property for commercial or condominium use.

In the mid-1990s, the town bought the land as a possible site for a middle school, an idea rejected by voters in 1998. However, voters later approved putting the new recreation center and Founders Hall, the senior center, there.

The term Cramberry Meadow, used as late as the 1820s, when it seems to fall out of general use, was almost exclusively spelled “Cramberry.” Cramberry was a common pronunciation and form of the word. A Ridgefield native who was in his 60s in 1975 reported that “as a boy, I said ‘cramberry’ and had to learn to say ‘cranberry.’”

Several species of cranberries are found from the Arctic Circle south to New Jersey. The settlers here probably ate the large cranberry, Vaccinium macrocarpon, a type grown commercially. There is also the small cranberry (V. oxycoccus) and the northern mountain-cranberry (V. vitisidaea).

Cranberry is from the Old German Kranbere, meaning “crane berry,” because the long stamens of the flowers resemble the beak of a crane. Also called bearberry because that animal would feast on them, the cranberry was eaten by the Indians, who probably showed it to the earliest immigrants. Settlers boiled the berries with sugar to create a sauce for meats, especially mutton. By the early 1800s, before cranberries were cultivated commercially, New Englanders were harvesting the wild berries and shipping them to Europe.

Are there still cranberries in Ridgefield? Probably not at Cranberry Meadow, but perhaps in other parts of the Great Swamp. Cranberries may still grow in Silver Spring Swamp. The area of the old bog is now owned by the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield.—J.S.