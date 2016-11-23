This Weekend: Books, trains, reindeer!

Black Friday books

The Pequot Library will have its Black Friday/Saturday Book Sale on Nov. 25-26 from 9 to 5 daily at 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. There will be new and like-new Christmas and holiday books as well as a special collection of Easton Press books accented in 22k gold.

For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org or call 203-259-0346 x20.

Great Trains!

The Wilton Historical Society will open its Great Trains Holiday Exhibit: An Interactive Wonderland on Friday, Nov. 25, from noon to 4 at 224 Danbury Road/Route 7. A special program on Friday will feature Brian Floca, Caldecott-winning author of Locomotive; on Saturday, there will be a musical performance by Tom Hanford from 1 to 2 p.m.

The exhibit will be on view through Jan. 16, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 to 4, and Sundays, 12 to 4. Admission is $10, free for children. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Reindeer arrive

Greenwich will have reindeer again this season but at a new location: Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North Street, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. The traditional Reindeer Festival and Santa’s Village will include a Winter Wonderland Carousel and the North Pole Express Train. There are opportunities for photos with Santa and scheduled reindeer feeding times.

For more information, visit greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Christmas Fair

The Monroe Historical Society’s Christmas Fair will open Friday, Nov. 25, at the Barn-Hill — East Village One Room Schoolhouse, 311 Wheeler Road, Monroe. The fair includes gifts, home decorations, ornaments, and decorated wreaths, skates and vintage sleds.

Hours are 9 to 4 Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 on Sunday through Dec. 4. For more information, call 203-261-1383 or 203-268-3516 or email [email protected].

Film tradition

The Maritime Aquarium will bring back The Polar Express at the IMAX Theater Nov. 25-Jan. 2, with the first screening of the animated film featuring Tom Hanks on Friday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m. It will play Saturdays and Sundays at 5 through Dec. 18; more shows will be added around the holidays.

Tickets are $11.50 for adults, $10.50 for youths (13-17) and seniors and $9.50 for children 3-12. For information and tickets, visit maritimeaquarium.org or call 203-852-0700, x2206.

Christie mystery

The Westport Community Theatre will present Agatha Christie’s psychological thriller Witness for the Prosecution Nov. 25-Dec. 11 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will also be a Thursday, Dec. 1, performance on 8 p.m. at Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue.

Tickets are $25 and $23 for seniors and students; for reservations, visit westportcommunitytheatre.com or call 203-226-1983.

The Last Waltz

The THE BAND Band will mark the 40th anniversary of THE BAND’s legendary farewell concert on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1976 at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco with a performance on Friday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. at Daryl’s House in Pawling, N.Y. The THE BAND Band will celebrate the event with songs from the original concert plus a few other BAND classics from the time period.

Daryl’s House Club is at 130 Route 22 in Pawling; for more information, visit darylshouseclub.com or call 845-289-0185.

Trees for charities

The First Congregational Church at 108 Sound Beach Avenue in Old Greenwich will open its Christmas Tree Sale to benefit local charities on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 to 6:30. The 500 New Hampshire Fraser Fir and Balsam Fir trees, along with wreaths, will be sold Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 11 or until the trees are gone. Hours on Sundays are 11 to 5. For more information, visit fccog.org or call 203-247-5571.

Model trains

The Stamford Model Railroad Club, celebrating its 77th anniversary this year, will have its holiday open house on Saturdays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. both days at St. John’s Episcopal Church, corner of Main and Grove Streets.

The display is the Atlantic Trunk Lines, a 5,600-square-foot O-scale layout that is one of the largest model railroads in the country; it’s heavily inspired by the New Haven Railroad of the 1950s and 1960s. Parking for the event is available at several garages in the area, including Canterbury Green and the Stamford Town Center. For more information, call 203-395-9879 or email [email protected].

American Crafts

The Creative Arts Workshop at 80 Audubon Street in New Haven will open its 47th Celebration of American Crafts on Saturday, Nov. 26. The boutique, including clothing, jewelry, soft sculptures, prepared food and more, will be open through Dec. 24, Thursday through Sunday from 10 to 6.

For more information, visit celebrationofamericancrafts.com.

Holiday Shoppe

The Danbury Museum & Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Shoppe and Craft Fair Nov. 26-Dec. 23 in Huntington Hall on the museum campus at 43 Main Street, Danbury. Hours will be Monday to Saturday, 10 to 4; special programs are planned throughout the month.

For more information, visit danburymuseum.org.

Dance of the year

The Premier Ballroom Dance Company will host its Highlight of the Year event on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. The Russian dance team of Marat Gimaev and Alina Baysuk will perform at 9:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to attend in black tie/suit attire, with singles and couples welcome. Admission of $20 includes general dancing from 7 to midnight, a dance lesson at 8, and a complimentary Venetian table with coffee or tea.

For more information, call 203-374-7308.

Colonial Concert

Orchestra New England’s 37th annual Colonial Concert will feature guest performers from Trinity Church and Yale University on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. at the United Church on the Green, 270 Temple Street, New Haven. General admission is $20; premium seating is $35. Students may pay $5 at the door.

For information about tickets and the pre-concert Colonial Dinner at the Graduate Club, visit orchestranewengland.org or call 203-777-4690.

And coming up …

NBC’s F1 Racing commentary team will be a the Ridgefield Playhouse on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 to present F1: 2016 Year in Review, with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett. Tickets are $35; VIP $75. For reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

* * * *

Theory of A Deadman, Vancouver-based hard rock band, will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 8. Tickets are $45; for reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

* * * *

Blane De St. Croix, one of the artists whose work is included in the Bruce Museum’s new exhibit Small Scales: Lands of Enchantment, will talk about his pieces at the museum on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30. There will be a wine and cheese reception at 6; admission is $15 and advance registration at eventbrite.com is recommended. The museum is at One Museum Drive, Greenwich.

* * * *

THe Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale opens Wednesday, Nov. 30, and will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 2, in the library gallery. New items will added daily and books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks suitable for gift-giving are included. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-3950.