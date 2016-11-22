Marjorie M. Pelliccione, 81, of Lehigh Acres, FL; formerly of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on November 21, 2016. She was the loving wife of Vincent Pelliccione.

Marjorie was born in the Bronx, NY on January 20, 1935; a daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Malarchick) Cervanka. She graduated from Stamford High School in Stamford, CT and married her high school sweetheart.

Before retiring to Florida, Marjorie was formerly of Ridgefield for over 40 years. She was a Ridgefield area Real Estate Agent and also worked for Custom Vault, of Ridgefield. Marjorie was a past parishioner of St. Mary Church.

Marjorie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Vincent and their children: Vincent J. Pelliccione and his wife, Denise of Redding; Rosemary Moreno and her husband, Antonio of Beacon Falls; Victoria Piltz and her husband, Scott of Monroe and Donna Azzara and her husband Michael, of Ridgefield.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Vincent, Michael, Heather, Megan, Jennifer, Nicholas, Laura and Zachery, as well as two great grandchildren; Grant and Alyssa.

In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Marjorie is survived by a sister, Barbara Imlay of State College, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 10:15 AM at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private and at the direction of the family, there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regional Hospice and Homecare: 30 Milestone Road; Danbury, CT 06810 or to the North Shore Animal League.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.