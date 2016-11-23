The Ridgefield Press

In this week’s Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on November 23, 2016 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

On this week's front page: Graffiti sprayed, ABC students enrolled, education board resignation, farm lease and the lights go on in the village.

On this week’s front page: Graffiti sprayed, ABC students enrolled, education board resignation, farm lease and the lights go on in the village.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • Swastika graffiti in Ballard Park caused a stir on social media Monday, and had a local rabbi leaving his congregation with a powerful message heading into Thanksgiving weekend.
  • The school board gained a new member last week, but lost another after long-time member Karen Sulzinsky resigned amidst a controversy regarding a paper that contained the questions and answers used in the board’s interview process.
  • McKeon Farm lease is heading to a public hearing in December.
  • Speaking of public hearings, the one for a proposed drug rehabilitation facility on Old West Mountain Road has been moved to January. That didn’t stop residents from organizing in opposition this week.
  • Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) welcomed three new scholars this fall.
  • The annual holiday tree lighting returns Friday.
  • The police department received money for its K9 program.
  • Elsewhere in cop news: detectives are looking for a suspect driving a white Kia Sedona minivan that robbed two vehicles that were parked outside of childcare facilities last week.
  • It only took 11 votes to pass a re-worked vendor law last Wednesday night at the Board of Selectman. Four months of debate result in a new ordinance for those looking to sell food without a storefront in town.
  • Of the 12 Press pages this week, four of them are dedicated to letters to the editor. The lesson? Never underestimate the power of the people.
  • In the sports section, girls soccer and volleyball made it all the way to the state championship games but fell short after two terrific fall seasons.
  • The swimming team also came up second at the State Open and at the Class LL state championship meet.
  • Up at the high school, 11 athletes signed letters of intent to participate in NCAA Division I athletic programs next fall.
  • The Ridgefield Press is on Facebook — become one of more than 4,262 friends and get news updates at Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress
  • More than 16,425 people have signed up for Ridgefield Press news bulletins via Twitter. You can, too, by stopping by twitter.com/RidgefieldPress
  • Don’t forget to sign up for Press alerts on our latest social media platform: Instagram. Go to www.instagram.com/ridgefieldpress/ or search @ridgefieldpress on the app.

 

 

Related posts:

  1. In this week’s Ridgefield Press
  2. In this week’s Ridgefield Press
  3. In this week’s Ridgefield Press
  4. In this week’s Ridgefield Press

Tags: ,

Previous Post Post-Thanksgiving traffic: Route 35 bridge work to cause some delays Friday and Saturday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress