Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- Swastika graffiti in Ballard Park caused a stir on social media Monday, and had a local rabbi leaving his congregation with a powerful message heading into Thanksgiving weekend.
- The school board gained a new member last week, but lost another after long-time member Karen Sulzinsky resigned amidst a controversy regarding a paper that contained the questions and answers used in the board’s interview process.
- McKeon Farm lease is heading to a public hearing in December.
- Speaking of public hearings, the one for a proposed drug rehabilitation facility on Old West Mountain Road has been moved to January. That didn’t stop residents from organizing in opposition this week.
- Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) welcomed three new scholars this fall.
- The annual holiday tree lighting returns Friday.
- The police department received money for its K9 program.
- Elsewhere in cop news: detectives are looking for a suspect driving a white Kia Sedona minivan that robbed two vehicles that were parked outside of childcare facilities last week.
- It only took 11 votes to pass a re-worked vendor law last Wednesday night at the Board of Selectman. Four months of debate result in a new ordinance for those looking to sell food without a storefront in town.
- Of the 12 Press pages this week, four of them are dedicated to letters to the editor. The lesson? Never underestimate the power of the people.
- In the sports section, girls soccer and volleyball made it all the way to the state championship games but fell short after two terrific fall seasons.
- The swimming team also came up second at the State Open and at the Class LL state championship meet.
- Up at the high school, 11 athletes signed letters of intent to participate in NCAA Division I athletic programs next fall.
