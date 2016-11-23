Easement swap with Waterfall Farm called off

A proposed easement swap involving a half acre of Waterfall Farm in Ridgebury has been withdrawn by agreement of the Conservation Commission and farm owner Janie Weber.

The swap was meant to address Conservation Commission concerns that horses graze there, despite a conservation easement. Weber owns the land and said the grazing was approved 25 years ago.

The Board of Selectmen canceled a Nov. 14 public hearing on it.

“The owner decided that it was easier just to comply with the conditions of the existing conservation easement as the swap became too complicated,” said Conservation Commission Chairman Jim Coyle.

“We have all agreed to table the swap proposal,” said Weber. She now suggests an equestrian easement to Wheeler Road. “That would eliminate the children riding their ponies on Mopus Bridge Road, which has turned into a fairly busy commuter road,” she said.