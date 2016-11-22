Chemical release at Boehringer

No health concerns were reported after a chemical release discovered Friday, Nov. 17, at Boehringer Ingelheim’s research campus in Ridgebury.

“An incident occurred in a lab onsite where a bottle over-pressurized, spraying a small quantity of chemicals into the lab. The lab was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt,” a statement from the pharmaceutical company said. “There is a second bottle, containing a smaller amount of the same material, that has remained stable.” The Danbury Fire Department, state police and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection hazmat unit helped evaluate the situation and safely dispose of the second bottle of the chemicals.

“The situation is contained in the lab, and out of an abundance of caution we have partially evacuated the building,” Boehringer said Friday. “There is no danger to employees or the public.” The lab was later cleaned and cleared for reoccupancy. The company didn’t make public the chemical released.