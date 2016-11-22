The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: Nov. 4-10

By The Ridgefield Press on November 22, 2016 in Business, Happenings, Town Government · 0 Comments

Three houses and one condominium, worth a total of $3,412,000, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Nov. 4 and 10. The town received $7,722 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

282 Branchville Road: William P. and Patricia Garland to Robert and Andrea Wolf of 26 Soundview Road, Nov. 7, $1,890,000.

66 Grove Street, Unit B11: Anthony and Marlene Pascente to Josephine Beobide of Goldens Bridge, N.Y., Nov. 7, $560,000.

17 Mill View Terrace: 17 Mill View Terrace LLC to Stavros Natsopoulos of South Plainfield, N.J., Nov. 8, $639,000.

88 Stony Hill Road: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. of Carrollton, Texas, to Grzegorz Piec, Nov. 10, $323,000.

