Alzheimer’s Association sets fifth annual Celebrating Hope 2017

In honor of the recent Presidential Proclamation designating November as National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter kicked off Celebrating Hope 2017. The fifth annual event will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at L’escale at the Delamar Hotel in Greenwich. Event proceeds will benefit the 74,000 people who are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease in Connecticut and their 177,000 caregivers.

Celebrating Hope 2017 event co-chairmen Ginge Cabrera, Cristin Marandino and Nancy Ozizmir hosted a kick-off cocktail event in Greenwich. Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter President/CEO, welcomed guests and thanked the volunteers for their commitment. “Thanks to Celebrating Hope, we doubled our services in the past year. We touched 154,000 Connecticut residents in one year and that is incredible,” she offered. Funds raised by the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter benefit research, educational programs, care and support.

Following the welcome, the evening’s guest speaker, Celeste Sisk, who was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease at the age of fifty-one, addressed the group. “I have the disease and I am not ashamed. I want to be the face of Alzheimer’s and I hope in doing this I can inspire other people. This is my purpose now,” she pledged. Sisk was inducted into the Association’s Class of 2016 Women’s Champions.

Since its inception, Celebrating Hope has raised $850,000 through four sold-out events. This year’s benefit will be held at L’escale at the Delamar Hotel and will offer silent and live auctions, featured speakers, dinner and dancing. For more information regarding event sponsorship opportunities or to join the event committee, please contact Tori Vigorito at [email protected] or 860-830-6981.

The Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter is the primary source of information and support to the thousands of Connecticut residents dealing with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. The mission: To eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The vision: A world without Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org/ct for more information.