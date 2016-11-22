Pancreatic cancer takes 41,000 lives a year

With a woman who lost her husband to pancreatic cancer, a woman who survived pancreatic cancer, and her young son, all visiting the Board of Selectmen last Wednesday, a proclamation was unanimously approved making Thursday, Nov. 17, World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day in Ridgefield.

Nina Carranza, a volunteer against pancreatic cancer since her husband’s death from the disease three years ago, introduced Ruth Diamond and her son Theo.

“She is an 11-year survivor,” Carranza said. “This is why we do what we do.”

Carranza said Diamond and her doctor had caught her cancer early after she reported “itchiness.”

She said the survival rate from pancreatic cancer had gone from 6% to 8%, and the proclamation said it is “the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits.”.

Symptoms of pancreatic cancer often appear late, and 71% of patients die within the first year.

The proclamation said that “in 2016 an estimated 53,070 people in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancers, and 41,780 will die from the disease.” In Connecticut, 540 pancreatic cancer deaths are expected this year.

It’s the third-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., and the seventh leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, the proclamation says. It adds that an estimated 418,451 new pancreatic cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed around the world by the end of 2016.