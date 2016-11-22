Voters approve vendor law

A carefully groomed, long-discussed revision to the town’s vending and peddling ordinance was approved 11-to-8 by a Special Town Meeting Wednesday evening, Nov. 16.

“The reason for this is to tighten things up,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told the meeting.

He pointed to New Haven, where numbers of food trucks park together off Route 95 to form a roadside attraction. “You’ll see 10, 12, 20 of them,” Marconi said. “I know a lot of communities are looking for some kind of control on these trucks.

“We’ve had restaurants go out of business,” he added.

Two speakers raised concerns about the measure.

“I don’t understand the ordinance …” said Jeremy Tucci of Lafayette Avenue, “particularly the treatment of a gentleman, Mark McManus, and his ‘Only the Hungry’ food truck.”

Late last summer McManus got a permit from the selectmen to operate his food truck at events and parties in town, but when he began setting up at the Party Depot parking lot off Route 35 in the Copps Hill area, the town objected. If he wanted to park in a roadside location, town officials said, he’d have to find one that wasn’t objectionable to nearby restaurants and businesses.

Tucci said arguments that “food trucks are not consistent with the character of the town” had been put forward.

“The character of this town will be judged by the treatment of Mark McManus and people like him,” Tucci said.

Marconi responded that the problem wasn’t with Mr. McManus, but the spot by Party Depot where he’d chosen to set up. (Objections raised at the time were that the Party Depot lot was near restaurants, and had previously been denied as a location for another vendor.)

“I’ve known Mark McManus a long time,” Marconi said. “This is not against any individual. The permit that was requested was in fact issued, and is valid to this day.”

McManus may work parties and events in town with his permit, but the revised ordinance does appear to preclude him from setting up regularly in some roadside location.

The most substantive change in the revised ordinance is to prohibit “mobile food service operations” — food trucks and vendor carts — from parking in a given location for more than 15 minutes.

Roving vendors like ice cream trucks or a coffee truck that serves construction sites are still allowed. And the ordinance contained language specifically exempting or “grandfathering in” two vendor locations that have long been established: the Chez Lenard hot dog cart’s location on the sidewalk in front of 456 Main Street, and a location on Route 7, across from the Days Inn motel at 296 Ethan Allen Highway, where the Zawack Shack lunch wagon sets up.

“We will be grandfathering in two existing locations, and one operator in each,” Marconi said. “Ice cream trucks will still be allowed.”

This aspect of the revised law was questioned by Traci Carter of West Branchville Road, who at one point had been trying to arrange to sell coffee and pastries in the morning off Route 7, where the Zawack Shack sets up at lunch. She worried that the law with its specific exemptions would give current permitted vendors power over the use of their sites.

“It doesn’t seem right someone can get a permit and profit from that,” she said.

Marconi said the law wouldn’t give permit holders the right to rent or sell their locations. “They’re not allowed to assign that,” he said.

The revised law also specifically exempts and allows “sales by farmers and gardeners of the produce of their farms and gardens” as well as “food delivery services” and food trucks or carts serving “parties held on private property” in residential zones.

There are also exemptions for town residents acting on behalf of “recognized charitable … civic or religious organizations” as well as events on Parks and Recreation Department property or authorized by the department — this is designed to allow food vendors at Martin Park Beach, the concerts in Ballard Park, the Fourth of July fireworks, and the Rotary’s annual barbecue festival.

Under the law, violators are subject to fines of “$50 or the maximum sum permitted by state statute” — wording that allows the penalty to escalate as state statutes are periodically amended.

The revised law had some other more technical changes.

“There is some tightening of application procedures, to make a more thorough examination of people applying,” Town Attorney David Grogins told the meeting.

“I hope people approve this — we put a lot of work into it,” Marconi said.

The Town Meeting did approve it, though the 11-8 vote reflected the mixed sentiments.