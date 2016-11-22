Bethel Cinema to host Connecticut premiere of Robert Vaughn’s last feature film, Gold Star

Bethel Cinema will host the Connecticut Film Festival premiere of late Ridgefield resident Robert Vaughn’s last film, Gold Star, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Vaughn, who died on Nov. 11 after battling with leukemia, lived in Ridgefield since 1982.

His final film is the debut narrative feature film from Connecticut writer/director/producer/actress Victoria Negri.

“Vicki, a young music school dropout, struggles to make sense of her aimless life while caring for her dying 90-year-old father,” the film’s synopsis reads.

The film stars the Oscar-nominated Vaughn (The Magnificent Seven, Bullitt, Man from U.N.C.L.E), Catherine Curtin (Insecure, Orange is the New Black, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close), Jacob Heimer (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Negri.

“Gold Star is inspired by writer/director Victoria Negri’s experiences as her father’s caregiver in the last year of his life,” according to the film’s website site.

“Hollywood legend Robert Vaughn plays her father in the film, in an extraordinary silent performance, with Catherine Curtin in a powerful supporting role as his younger, overwhelmed wife.”

The film was selected as one of Big Vision Empty Wallet’s Inaugural Kickstart Diversity Films, and additionally was chosen to participate in their highly selective Distribution Lab in New York City this past spring. Gold Star is presented in association with Big Vision Creative.

Bethel Cinema is located at 269 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel.