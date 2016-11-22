Rabbi David Reiner: ‘Let us not grant those who seek to scare and divide us a victory’

The following was a message that Rabbi David Reiner sent to members of the Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties Monday night in response to a swastika that was painted in Ballard Park over the weekend:

“I was saddened to learn that a swastika was painted on a wall at the playground in Ballard Park (in Ridgefield) on Saturday afternoon. The Ridgefield Police Department responded and documented the incident and an officer was able to wash off the swastika with water.

“Any symbols of hatred in our community are troubling and I experience this on an especially personal level: Samson, Ashley, and I had enjoyed a peaceful Shabbat afternoon on that playground (as we often do) only a couple of hours before the swastika was found.

“I have been in contact with the Ridgefield Police Department and Rudy Marconi (First Selectman in Ridgefield) and I am confident that their response has been and will continue to be appropriate and more than adequate. I have also reported this incident to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. In the days ahead I am meeting with leaders from the Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County in Bridgeport and the Anti-Defamation League to discuss appropriate responses to hateful activity in our area—this meeting was previously scheduled and not a response to this incident. We are also reviewing our security protocols with the Ridgefield Police Department on a regular basis and have no reason to believe that there is a specific threat to our synagogue or members.

“On their website, the Anti-Defamation League comments that a swastika is “one of the most common forms of ‘shock’ graffiti in the United States, typically spray-painted by juveniles who are not actually white supremacists but simply want to use the image to shock and alarm people.” I am hopeful that this describes this particular incident which seems isolated and not specifically targeted. And while we do not know the intent or origin of this particular symbol of hatred and should not be overly alarmed, we cannot ignore it. Arguing that “teens will be teens” normalizes a symbol of hatred that has no place in an inclusive community, especially in a space where we want our children to feel safe as they run and play. While the cold winter air may keep us from frequenting the playground, symbols of hatred will not keep us away.

“Please join me, Cantor Katchko-Gray, and Rabbi Haddon tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at 7:30 p.m. at our synagogue for the Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service organized by the Ridgefield Clergy Association. While it is coincidental that our congregation is hosting this annual event, your attendance will show that we are not afraid or deterred by a symbol of hatred and antisemitism.

“There is also a gathering planned for Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. in Ballard Park (next to the CVS in Ridgefield). While our congregation is not responsible for organizing this event, I was moved and honored to be invited and included. More information is included in this article from the Ridgefield Press, and on our Shir Shalom Friends Facebook page.

“While this news is troubling, please try to enjoy Thanksgiving with your family and friends. Let us not grant those who seek to scare and divide us a victory by being overly alarmed! This national holiday offers us a special opportunity to express gratitude for all that we enjoy, including our freedoms as Americans. Recalling words I shared on Veterans’ Day, I am thankful to live in a country and community whose citizens aspire to be free from bigotry, fear, and prejudice, a country where citizens are judged by the content of their character and not their race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or socio-economic background.”