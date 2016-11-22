Ridgefield High athletes to play NCAA Division I sports

Eleven Ridgefield High School senior student-athletes have committed to play NCAA Division I college sports. Those students were recognized at a recent ceremony at the high school.

Ann Noelle Hage has signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s lacrosse at Lafayette College. Hage, who received academic high honors her junior year with an unweighted GPA of 4.1, received the RHS girls varsity lacrosse defensive MVP award as a sophomore and earned All-FCIAC honorable mention last season. Hage has been named a captain for next spring’s Ridgefield girls lacrosse team. During the summer, she plays for Westchester Elite.

Collin Lowe has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Richmond. Lowe is a high honor roll student with a cumulative GPA of a 4.1. A right-handed pitcher, Lowe made the All-FCIAC Central Division team as a sophomore and the All-FCIAC West Division team as a junior. Lowe will be one of the captains for next spring’s RHS baseball team. This past spring, Lowe was selected to play in the Connecticut Junior Select All-Star game. Lowe is also a receiver on the RHS football team and earned All-FCIAC second-team honors in 2015.

John Rex Thrasher has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Hartford. As a junior this past spring, Thrasher received the Outstanding Player award at RHS and was named to the All-FCIAC first team and the New Haven Register All-State second team. Thrasher played Babe Ruth baseball in Ridgefield until he became a member of the Connecticut Bombers AAU baseball team, which won the North Atlantic Regional Qualifier and competed in the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, N.M. Thrasher, a centerfielder, is one of the captains for the 2017 RHS baseball team.

Ella Kemp will continue her rowing career at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. In 2016, she finished fifth in the Women’s 2x at US Rowing’s Youth National Championships; second in the Women’s Lightweight 2x at the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta, and seventh in the Women’s 2x at the Head of the Charles Regatta. Kemp, a captain for her GMS Rowing club team, has a cumulative GPA of 4.58 and is a National Merit Semifinalist and an AP Scholar.

Grace Collins has signed a National Letter of Intent to row at the University of Michigan. Collins is an honor roll student at Ridgefield and has a cumulative GPA of 3.85. Collins joined the Connecticut Boat Club in 2015 and was the stroke for the Novice 8+ crew that competed at the San Diego Crew Classic, the national championships, and the Head of the Charles Regatta. Collins was named a CBC captain for the 2016-17 season.

Grace Goodwin has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at The College of the Holy Cross. At RHS, Goodwin is a high honors student with a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.4 and is also a member of the National Honor Society. Goodwin holds the Ridgefield High record in the high jump and competed at the US National Emerging Elite Championship, the New England Championship, and the Connecticut Class LL and State Open championships. She also made the All-FCIAC team this past spring.

Jack Lynch has committed to swim for Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Lynch is a high honor roll student with a cumulative GPA of 4.41. He is a nine-year member of the Wilton Y Wahoos swim club and has been a member of the Wilton YMCA men’s national championship team for four years, placing in three individual events at the 2016 YMCA nationals. A mid-distance specialist, Lynch has earned USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Honors for two consecutive years and Connecticut Swimming Scholar-Athlete honors for three consecutive years. Lynch holds current Connecticut top-10 times in three events.

Kelsey Bordash has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on the women’s cross country and track teams at Bucknell University. A captain for the RHS cross country and track teams, she has received All-FCIAC, All-State and All-New England honors. Last winter, she was a member of the 4×800 relay team that won the Emerging Elite Division at the New Balance Nationals. Bordash has been a member of several RHS teams that have won post-season titles. Off the track, she is a member of the National Honor Society and has a 4.3 cumulative GPA.

Lindsey Gordon has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at Vanderbilt University.. She is on the high honor roll at RHS and is a member of the National Honor Society. Gordon is also a Connecticut Swimming scholar athlete and a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She has competed for the Ridgefield Aquatic Club since 2008 and joined the RHS varsity swim as a freshman year. Gordon has received numerous All-FCIAC and All-State honors and holds RHS program records in two events.

Kaitlyn Kynast has signed a National Letter of Intent to row at Stanford University. Kynast began rowing for the Norwalk-based Connecticut Boat Club as a sophomore and started competing with the US Rowing Junior National team that summer. She won a gold medal in 2015 and a bronze medal in 2016 at the World Rowing Junior Championships.

Marcella (Marcie) Keating Maguire has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Virginia. Maguire is an honor roll student at RHS with a cumulative GPA of 3.87 and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is a two-time CT Scholar Athlete and a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All- American. In addition to numerous All-FCIAC and All-State awards, Maguire has twice been named as the state’s high school Swimmer of the Year. A six-time All-American, Maguire is the state record holder in the 100 backstroke, the Class LL record holder in the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle, and the FCIAC record holder in the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle. Maguire, who also swims for the Ridgefield Aquatic Club, qualified and competed in two events at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials this past August.