Swastika removed from Ballard Park playground area

A Ridgefield police officer removed the image of a swastika from the playground wall in Ballard Park Saturday evening, Nov. 19.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz told The Press Monday, Nov. 21, that police first received a phone call that night from a citizen who saw a photograph of the red, spray-painted symbol that someone posted on the town Facebook page as a show of concern earlier in the day.

“The officer was able to remove the mark by pouring water on it,” Capt. Kreitz said. “Officers checked the park and no other similar markings were observed.”

The incident is under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact headquarters at 203-438-6531 or the anonymous tip line at 203-431-2345.

“We want to know about these incidents immediately and we always encourage the public to call,” Capt. Kreitz said.

Gathering Friday

Rabbi David Levy Reiner of Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties told The Press Monday he was preparing a statement and that he was “deeply saddened and troubled by it.”

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said he had been aware of the marking and that it had been removed.

Jane Crimmins, a South Salem resident who frequents Ballard Park with her children, called The Press Monday to report that she was organizing a peaceful gathering that will take place in front of the playground at noon Friday, Nov. 25.

“It’s all about saying no to anti-semitism and these types of public displays,” Crimmins said. “This is for everybody who uses the park and feels like they would like to be more engaged and speak up.”

“We need to be able to talk to our kids about this and make sure that all Jewish people feel safe and supported,” Crimmins said.

