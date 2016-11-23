Letter: Thirty days of gratitude challenge

To the Editor:

A friend created this list in hopes it would help facilitate the healing process.

Start a gratitude journal and add to it throughout the month.

Go out of your way to help someone

Send a loved one a handwritten note.

Offer someone a heartfelt compliment.

Think about a tough situation in your life that helped you grow.

Smile as often as you can.

Spend time with someone you care about.

Be silent and notice the beauty of the world around you.

Thank a veteran for their service.

Spend 10 minutes doing gentle stretches.

Write a list of reasons why you love someone (and give it to them).

Make time to stop and breathe in your favorite scent.

Replace every complaint with a compliment.

Give someone a small gift, just because.

Lend a hand to someone needing help.

Go on a walk and discover something beautiful.

Show yourself grace. Do your best and let it be good enough.

Close your eyes and picture 10 things you are thankful for.

Tell your loved ones why you love them, and be specific.

Call a parent, grandparent, or friend and be an active listener.

Volunteer to do an unpleasant task.

Hug someone.

Think of someone who made a difference in your life, tell them.

Do a random act of kindness.

Forgive someone who has hurt you.

Write a thank you card “just because.”

Donate to charity.

Buy coffee or a treat for a stranger.

Embrace and love your body, it is the only thing you will ever own.