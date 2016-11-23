Letter: Thirty days of gratitude challenge

To the Editor:
A friend created this list in hopes it would help facilitate the healing process.
- Start a gratitude journal and add to it throughout the month.
- Go out of your way to help someone
- Send a loved one a handwritten note.
- Offer someone a heartfelt compliment.
- Think about a tough situation in your life that helped you grow.
- Smile as often as you can.
- Spend time with someone you care about.
- Be silent and notice the beauty of the world around you.
- Thank a veteran for their service.
- Spend 10 minutes doing gentle stretches.
- Write a list of reasons why you love someone (and give it to them).
- Make time to stop and breathe in your favorite scent.
- Replace every complaint with a compliment.
- Give someone a small gift, just because.
- Lend a hand to someone needing help.
- Go on a walk and discover something beautiful.
- Show yourself grace. Do your best and let it be good enough.
- Close your eyes and picture 10 things you are thankful for.
- Tell your loved ones why you love them, and be specific.
- Call a parent, grandparent, or friend and be an active listener.
- Volunteer to do an unpleasant task.
- Hug someone.
- Think of someone who made a difference in your life, tell them.
- Do a random act of kindness.
- Forgive someone who has hurt you.
- Write a thank you card “just because.”
- Donate to charity.
- Buy coffee or a treat for a stranger.
- Embrace and love your body, it is the only thing you will ever own.
- Read over your gratitude journal from the month.