Letter: Explaining Trump to the kids

To the Editor:

There are few words to describe the angst, uncertainty and discomfort I feel now.

How? Why? were just the first two questions that came to mind. I’m shocked. I’m overwhelmed. I’m humbled.

My girlfriend said to me tonight that she could not imagine raising kids today.

How would she explain to them? How could she possibly explain to them that a man who claimed to grab women’s genitals; joked of a disabled reporter; attacked a grieving Muslim soldier’s family; called his opponent a “nasty woman”; threatened to lock her up; paraded her philandering husband’s mistresses around in front of her, would be our next American president.

That he’d share the same office as the man who delivered the Gettysburg Address, as the man who launched America’s effort to put a man on the moon, as the man who was this nation’s first black president.

I couldn’t imagine telling my kids either.

I guess I would somehow justify this. Rationalize the actions — the votes — that this great country cast for him. Convince myself that the racist, misogynistic, self-aggrandizing behaviors were merely for show.

But I couldn’t imagine that conversation tonight.

A woman who devoted her life to public service. A woman who was objectively more prepared. A woman who, too, was uniquely flawed. And that, paired with an electorate whose fears had been well-stoked, doomed her.

I guess I’d tell my children that we were with her. That we are more with her today than ever before. But I’d have to also say that half of the country was against her.

John Teltsch

Class of 2008