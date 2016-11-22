Letter: What I will tell my daughter

To the Editor:

My 10-year-old daughter learned a lot during the election campaign: that most of the time it’s OK to lie; that not paying your debts and taxes is just fine; that people who are different are suspect; that having a stranger grope you is no big deal; that reading and preparedness are overrated and science is a hoax.

Also, that it’s OK never to admit mistakes; that bullying pays off; and that ugliness, hatred, and violence are appropriate responses to disagreement.

This is apparently how nearly 60 million Americans feel — enough to elect Donald Trump president. Nevertheless, I will do my best to counter these twisted beliefs and encourage my daughter to treat all people fairly, and to choose only leaders who respect the law, embrace difference, and give more than they take.

Chris Belden