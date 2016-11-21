The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Toni Boucher thanks Ridgefielders for their support

By The Ridgefield Press on November 21, 2016 in Letters, People, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

To the voters of Ridgefield: Your support of my work as your state senator is extremely gratifying. I’m proud of the results we’ve attained, and I look forward to representing each of you at the state Capitol for another two years.

I’m very grateful for this extraordinary and rare opportunity to provide a voice to the people in my state Senate district. I’m particularly proud that people from both sides of the political aisle trust me with such an important responsibility. It’s a responsibility that I will never take for granted.

I also want to thank and congratulate my opponent, Carolanne Curry, for running a vigorous race in which we debated the issues which impact all of our lives.

To all taxpayers, my door is always open to you. Please continue to send me your ideas, concerns and comments. I can be reached at 800-842-1421 and at [email protected]

Sen. Toni Boucher

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Toni Boucher thanks Ridgefield voters
  2. Letter: Ten questions to ask before voting
  3. Letter: Trump rally was a bizarrely interesting night
  4. Letter: Revolting by bolting GOP

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post State of the Birds: Gains, losses and the prospect of extinction Next Post Broderick renovates
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress