Connecticut gas prices continue to drop

With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, Connecticut drivers, and those nationally, are clucking with glee because average gas prices on the state and national level are three cents lower compared to last week and dropping.

In Connecticut today (Nov. 21), the state’s average gas price of $2.29 is down $.03 cents compared to last week; but $.02 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, average prices of $2.14 are also down $.03 cents compared to last week, but a nickel higher compared to last year.

Lower prices this holiday are prompting an estimated 49 million people to travel over the upcoming holiday — 89% of which will be traveling by motor vehicle. By year’s end, industry experts contend the national average is expected to hover around the $2 a gallon mark because of abundant crude oil supplies, dropping crude prices and an impending OPEC production agreement that are all contributing to declining prices.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s four regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.40

New Haven/Meriden $2.25

Greater Hartford $2.26

New London/Norwich $2.30

Statewide average $2.29

Today, Oklahoma registers the lowest average price at $1.85, followed by Missouri and Arkansas both at $1.90 a gallon. Hawaii continues to lead the pack with highest prices in the nation at $2.860, followed by California at $2.70. Connecticut moved up one spot from 13 to the 12th place as the highest in the nation.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 62 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey providing more than 6 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related service.