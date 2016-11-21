Retired IBM exec explains tough concepts

A picture speaks a thousand words.

Or, in the case of first-time Ridgefield author Andy Jawlik, a graphic and a funny anecdote can help communicate the difficult technical concepts of statistics in easy-to-understand terms.

That’s the goal of his new book, Statistics from A to Z, which was released Oct. 24.

“Statistics is confusing for a lot of people,” said Jawlik, who worked in sales, marketing, finance, and information technology at IBM before holding the position of process executive.

“I like the humor included in the book — the graphics and the cartoons,” he said. “They go a long way to dispelling the terror people have toward statistics.”

Jawlik, who retired from the company in 2012, wrote all the book’s explanations and created all of its artwork.

He will talk about the book at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.

“Pictures are such a good way to get people to remember things, so I knew early on I wanted to have words and art together,” Jawlik said.

The book’s publisher, Wiley, was going to go with other artwork but ended up trashing those plans in favor of what Jawlik submitted through PowerPoint Shapes.

“It’s painstaking work — messing with everything and getting it all to work,” he said.

In the book, he goes through confusing concepts in alphabetical order, ranging from Alpha and Beta Errors to Variation/Variability/Dispersion/Spread.

Each concept, or chapter, has some sort of illustration — whether it’s a cartoon or a table — that walks readers through something as dense as confidence intervals.

The 418-page endeavor spawned from Jawlik’s studies at the Pyzdek Institute, where he completed his Six Sigma Black Belt certification. The book took him two and a half years to write after finishing the course, he said.

“My professor really enjoyed the explanations I had written and drawn for myself in order to understand some of the concepts he was teaching,” he said.

“I’m not a stats expert,” he said. “I had to buy 10 books and watch videos on my computer, and go to several websites a month, just to research a concept. …

“There’s so much information to distill and put in there.”

But he never wanted to overwhelm the reader.

“I do a lot of compare-and-contrast tables, which I think are a big help in simplifying things,” he said.

Jawlik, who also writes statistic blogs and makes videos for his website, realizes that Statistics from A to Z isn’t for everyone, but he does believe it could become a best seller in the industry it’s tailored for.

“It’s every statistical concept all in one place,” he said. “There’s really nothing else like it out there — it’s a very unique book.”

He believes working professionals across several disciplines, including psychology, physical science and engineering, will have use for the book.

“I’ve calculated that there’s about 3 million people in the world who could benefit from it,” he said.

“There are two major markets: the 2 million college students who change over every year and the professionals who need it for everyday use,” he continued. “If the word gets out, it could be a big seller.”

Despite having a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s in mathematics and computer science from the University of Michigan, Jawlik said, statistics was confusing to him when he first picked it up.

“I want people to know they’re not alone,” he said.

“The human mind was not made to understand probabilities.”

To find out more about the book, go to statisticsfromatoz.com, and to read Jawlik’s blogs and watch his videos, go to statisticsfromatoz.com/blog