About Town: Soldier turned writer

Did someone write a famous World War I novel in Ridgefield?

Thomas Boyd published “Through the Wheat” two years before moving to Ridgefield in 1925. The book was based on his World War I experiences in France, where he fought at Belleau Wood and St.-Mihiel, and was with the first American advance through the wheat field at Soissons. He was gassed during one battle, and after the war, received the Croix de Guerre from the French government.

Born in 1898 in Ohio, Thomas Alexander Boyd quit high school at 18 to join the Marine Corps. After the war, he worked for newspapers in St. Paul, Minn., and opened a shop called Kilmarnock Books. The store became a literary center, frequented by the likes of Sinclair Lewis and F. Scott Fitzgerald, both of whom urged the war veteran to write about his combat experiences.

Fitzgerald later called Through the Wheat “the best war book since The Red Badge of Courage.” Critic Granville Hicks said it was “one of the earliest and best of the realistic war novels.”

Boyd moved to Ridgefield to be near Maxwell Perkins, his editor at Scribner’s. He turned out a series of biographies of notable Americans, including “Simon Girty, the White Savage” (1928), “Mad Anthony Wayne” (1929), and “Light-Horse Harry Lee” (1931). “Poor John Fitch, Inventor of the Steamboat” was published posthumously, as was a sequel to Through the Wheat, called “In Time of Peace” (1935).

Like many novelists of the time, Boyd also wrote for “the pulps” to make ends meet. His first wife, Margaret Woodward Smith, was often co-author.

By the 1930s he was divorced and living in Vermont, where, concerned about the future of the country in the midst of the Depression, he joined the Community Party and at one point ran for Vermont governor on the Communist ticket. He returned periodically to Ridgefield and, in January 1935, died of a cerebral hemorrhage at his former home on North Salem Road, where he’d been staying while his ex-wife and her new husband, Ted Shane, were in Hollywood working for MGM. He was only 37 years old.

“The New York critics declared his death a loss to American literature,” said his Ridgefield Press obituary.

For the funeral at St. Stephen’s, World War I veterans in the American Legion post served as pallbearers, including Harry Hull (who later became Ridgefield’s first selectman), Thomas Shaughnessy (who would be the “last man” of the Last Man’s Club of local veterans) and John Morganti (who founded the big construction company Morganti Inc.).

In 1978, Through the Wheat was republished in the Lost American Fiction series, produced by the Southern Illinois University Press. The novel is still in print, now titled “Through the Wheat: A Novel of the World War I Marines,” published by the University of Nebraska Press.

Tom and Peggy Boyd had one child, Elizabeth Grace Boyd Nash, who for many years was an editor of The Press. Their grandson, Thomas Boyd Nash, became publisher of the newspaper in the 1990s.—J.S.