Letter: Officials ignore consultants’ findings

To the Editor:

The town approval of Farmers Insurance for a Main Street storefront flies in the face of the goals of re-invigorating downtown. It is irresponsible of our leaders to spend thousands of dollars on consulting studies and thousands of hours in meetings, only to ignore the findings. Storefronts must be for retail and restaurants if we want to help Ridgefield downtown thrive. Towns like Westport and New Canaan have thriving downtowns and real estate values that have improved, while we allow Main Street to be populated by banks, Realtors, and insurance offices. In addition, as a small town, why are we so incapable of being agile in decision-making to demonstrate real progress?

Reverse this decision as the first step in re-imagining downtown Ridgefield, please.

Rob Wengel