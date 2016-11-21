Ridgefield couple present at conference

Louis Lindenbaum and Diane Cox-Lindenbaum spoke about fetal alcohol spectrum disorders at an international conference on mental health Nov. 2-4 in Niagara Falls, Canada.

Lindenbaum and Cox-Lindenbaum, along with several colleagues, presented a pre-conference symposium, An Integrated Approach to Supporting the Individual with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Who Has Challenging Sexual Behavior, at the 33rd annual conference of the National Association for the Dually Diagnosed.

“It was truly an honor to have our presentation accepted and to meet people from around North America who had shared experiences and knowledge in this field,” said Dr. Lindenbaum.

Lindenbaum is with Putnam ARC, a service provider for people with disabilities in Putnam County, N.Y. Cox-Lindenbaum maintains a private psychology practice in Ridgefield.