Chamber welcomes Fairfield Naturopathic Health

By The Ridgefield Press on November 21, 2016 in Business, People · 0 Comments

Rama Mahesh, M&T Bank, Dr. Veena Verma-Dzik, Owner Fairfield Naturopathic Health, Steve Dzik, husband to Dr. Verma, Susi Manheimer, Susi Laura Massage, Jenni.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Chamber of Commerce welcomed Fairfield Naturopathic Health on Welcome Wedesday.

Dr. Verma’s practice is located inside Susi Laura Massage at 20 Prospect St.

 

