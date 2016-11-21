Playhouse partners with Happy-Heathy Kids Program

The Ridgefield Playhouse is proud to partner with Western Connecticut Medical Group-Danbury Hospital and Brookfield-based CULTEC, Inc., with the launch of Happy-Heathy Kids Program.

Through the generosity of title sponsor, CULTEC, Inc., pediatric patients will receive free tickets to a Family Series performance at the Playhouse upon their release. In addition to show tickets, patients will receive a $50 gift certificate to The Toy Chest of Ridgefield, courtesy of the popular Main Street shop and Hastings, Cohan & Walsh, LLP, also of Main Street, Ridgefield. Luke’s Toy Factory, a new Danbury-based, father & son start-up, will be donating 3-D puzzle trucks from their popular line of eco-friendly toys for the patients and H.O.R.S.E. of CT is gifting stuffed animal ponies and bracelets to patients.

In the words of CULTEC’s CFO, Chris DiTullio, “Our initiative to make a positive impact on our community to bring smiles to pediatric patients of Danbury Hospital quickly grew into a collaborative effort that we hope will continue not only through this holiday season, but throughout the year.

“We are grateful, that through our various means to give back to the community for the better, we can help make small or significant changes in the lives of so many others, who need that little bit of joy and support,” he said.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street.