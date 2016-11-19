Ridgefield girls soccer, volleyball teams fall in state finals

Bidding for their first-ever state championships, the Ridgefield High girls soccer and girls volleyball teams both came up short on Saturday.

In New Britain, unbeaten top-seed Glastonbury beat the RHS girls soccer team, 4-1, in the Class LL finals at Willow Brook Park. It was the third consecutive Class LL title for Glastonbury (20-0), which also defeated the Tigers in last year’s championship contest by a score of 5-3.

Glastonbury got a goal from Emily Beard off a corner late in the first half to take a 1-0 lead at the break. Caroline Bogue put the Tomahawks ahead 2-0 early in the second half, but Ridgefield soon closed within one goal when Alexandra Damron scored after a loose ball scramble in the Glastonbury box.

The score stayed 2-1 until the final 10 minutes when the Tigers sent more players forward and Glastonbury capitalized. Bogue scored on a nice individual move to make it 3-1, and Eden Baker added the final goal off a corner with under two minutes left.

Ridgefield, the third seed in Class LL, ended the season with a 21-3 record.

Making its first state finals appearance, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team lost to third-seed Stamford, 3-1, in the Class LL championship match at East Haven High School.

The fourth-seeded Tigers built a big lead and held on to beat Stamford, 25-22, in the opening set. But the Black Knights took the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-21 to win their first state championship.

Ridgefield, which also lost to Stamford, 3-0, in the FCIAC semifinals, finished the season with a 21-4 record.

See next week’s Ridgefield Press for additional coverage of both state championship games.