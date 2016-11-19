The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield girls soccer, volleyball teams fall in state finals

By Tim Murphy on November 19, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

Bidding for their first-ever state championships, the Ridgefield High girls soccer and girls volleyball teams both came up short on Saturday.

In New Britain, unbeaten top-seed Glastonbury beat the RHS girls soccer team, 4-1, in the Class LL finals at Willow Brook Park. It was the third consecutive Class LL title for Glastonbury (20-0), which also defeated the Tigers in last year’s championship contest by a score of 5-3.

Glastonbury got a goal from Emily Beard off a corner late in the first half to take a 1-0 lead at the break. Caroline Bogue put the Tomahawks ahead 2-0 early in the second half, but Ridgefield soon closed within one goal when Alexandra Damron scored after a loose ball scramble in the Glastonbury box.

The score stayed 2-1 until the final 10 minutes when the Tigers sent more players forward and Glastonbury capitalized. Bogue scored on a nice individual move to make it 3-1, and Eden Baker added the final goal off a corner with under two minutes left.

Ridgefield, the third seed in Class LL, ended the season with a 21-3 record.

Making its first state finals appearance, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team lost to third-seed Stamford, 3-1, in the Class LL championship match at East Haven High School.

The fourth-seeded Tigers built a big lead and held on to beat Stamford, 25-22, in the opening set. But the Black Knights took the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-21 to win their first state championship.

Ridgefield, which also lost to Stamford, 3-0, in the FCIAC semifinals, finished the season with a 21-4 record.

See next week’s Ridgefield Press for additional coverage of both state championship games.

Alexandra Damron scored the lone goal for the RHS girls soccer team in its 4-1 loss to Glastonbury in the Class LL state finals. — Scott Mullin photo

Alexandra Damron scored the lone goal for the RHS girls soccer team in its 4-1 loss to Glastonbury in the Class LL state finals. — Scott Mullin photo

Related posts:

  1. Wins for unbeaten Ridgefield girls soccer, volleyball teams
  2. Wins for Ridgefield girls soccer, volleyball teams
  3. FCIAC playoff wins for Ridgefield girls soccer, volleyball teams

Tags: ,

Previous Post Senior Scene: Be honest with your doctor
About author
Tim Murphy

Tim Murphy


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress