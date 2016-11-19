Ridgefield girls swimmers second at State Open

With its divers finishing first, second, third and sixth on Friday night, Greenwich entered the swimming portion of the State Open meet with a sizable lead over most of its top rivals, including a 106-0 advantage over Ridgefield.

The cushion was crucial, as the Tigers nearly matched Greenwich in the pool at Yale University in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Greenwich, the state’s most decorated girls swim program, could add only four points on Ridgefield in the swimming finals. But the big margin from the diving competition was enough to comfortably give Greenwich its second straight State Open title and ninth in the past 12 seasons.

The Cardinals finished with 510.5 points, 110 more than Ridgefield, which was second with 400.5 points — all from its swimmers on Saturday. Weston was third with 376 points and Darien fourth with 361 points.

The runner-up finish finish was still the best in school history for Ridgefield, which placed fifth at last year’s State Open with 319 points.

In her final high school meet for Ridgefield, senior Marcie Maguire won two individual events and swam on two first-place relays. Maguire defended her Open titles in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke with times of 1:50.05 and 54.30, respectively.

Maguire combined with Lindsey Gordon, Anna Turner and Hannah Snyder to win the 200 medley relay in a new meet- and state-record time of 1:44.16, and she teamed with Micaela O’Malley, Snyder, and Gordon to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:28.06.

Gordon, a fellow senior, finished third in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.59) and 14th in the 200 individual medley (2:11.95).

Snyder and Turner each added two top-eight individual finishes for Ridgefield. Snyder was fourth in the 50 freestyle (23.96) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (52.69), while Turner placed fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:06.80) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:54.77).

Julia Weiner finished fifth in the 100 backstroke (58.53), and Jenna Leonard was 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.68) and O’Malley tied for 18th in the 100 freestyle (54.01).

Ridgefield’s 200 freestyle relay of O’Malley, Leonard, Jenna Budicini and Turner finished seventh in a time of 1:39.84.

Notes: The Tigers just beat Weston’s previous meet- and state-record time of 1:44.17 in the 200 medley.