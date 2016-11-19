Margaret L. Kraus, 89

Margaret Loretta (Corcoran) Kraus passed away peacefully with her family at her side on November 17, 2016 at the age of 89. Margaret was born on February 7, 1927 to Margaret (Hirsch) Corcoran and William K. Corcoran in Buffalo, N.Y. She received her teaching degree at Buffalo State Teachers College. Soon after graduating, she met her future husband, Albert, and they were married on June 24, 1950. Their early family life took them from Albany to Chicago and to Kansas City before settling on Long Island for thirteen years. While raising her eight children, Margaret was very involved in many activities including 4-H, St. Edward’s Church and the community. In 1969, they relocated to Ridgefield, CT where Margaret made many lasting friends through St. Mary’s Church and their neighborhood in Westmoreland. Margaret’s grandchildren fondly remember the large family gatherings where everyone was welcomed with unconditional love and acceptance. After Al’s retirement, they moved to Danbury, CT in 1996 where Margaret continued her church activities at St. Gregory’s and made many friends in her new community. Margaret will be remembered for her unfailingly happy and optimistic disposition and deep faith. She loved her family very much and cherished each new birth. Margaret is survived by her eight children: Mary (Ken) Crowe, Corte Madera, CA; Patricia (James) Coleman, Colorado Springs, CO; Margaret (George) Rumrill, Groton, CT; Kevin (Maryjane) Kraus, Old Greenwich, CT; Kathleen Thivierge, Highland Ranch, CO; Albert (Shelly) Kraus ,Goodyear, AZ; Eileen (Ron) Cipolla, Danbury, CT; and Robert (Catherine) Kraus, Sandy Hook, CT. In addition, she will be greatly missed by her 17 grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret is predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Al, who passed away on June 30, 2014, as well as her brothers: William, Robert, Edward, John, and Richard Corcoran and a granddaughter, Sandra Drake and son-in-law, Rick Thivierge. The family would like to thank Margaret’s wonderful and compassionate caregivers at Maplewood at Stony Hill, Hancock Hall in Danbury, and her dedicated physician, Dr. Jeffrey Metzger in Ridgefield. Funeral services and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held in the Spring. Condolences for the family may be sent to: Eileen Kraus Cipolla; 16 Valley Road

Danbury, CT 06811. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.