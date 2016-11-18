Super Saturday: Three Ridgefield teams vie for state titles

Three Ridgefield High girls teams will figure prominently as the fall season comes to a close on Saturday for all sports except football.

The girls soccer and girls volleyball teams are both playing in state championship games, while the girls swim team competes in the State Open meet.

First up is the RHS girls soccer team, which plays unbeaten top-seed Glastonbury in the Class LL title contest at 11 a.m. at Willow Brook Park in New Britain. The Tigers (21-2), who are seeded third this year, lost to Glastonbury, 5-3, in last year’s Class LL final.

Glastonbury (19-0) enters the game on a state-record 59-game winning streak and is seeking its third straight state championship. Ridgefield is searching for its first state title after losing in the finals last year and back in 1992.

Glastonbury is ranked fourth and Ridgefield is ranked 46th in the most recent TopDrawerSoccer.com top-50 national rankings.

At noon, the RHS girls swim team gets underway in the State Open meet at Yale University in New Haven. The Tigers are among the teams trying to unseat Greenwich, which is going for its second consecutive Open title.

Ridgefield recently won its first-ever FCIAC championship before finishing second to Greenwich at the Class LL meet on Wednesday. The Tigers were fifth at last year’s State Open.

Ridgefield senior Marcie Maguire is the reigning State Open champ in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

At 4 p.m., the fourth-seeded RHS girls volleyball team goes after the first state title in program history when it plays third-seed Stamford in the Class LL finals at East Haven High School.

The Tigers (21-3) advanced to their first state championship match by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to upend top-seed Greenwich, 3-2, in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Stamford and Ridgefield have split two previous matches this season. The Tigers beat Stamford, 3-2, during the regular season, and Stamford swept Ridgefield, 3-0, in the FCIAC semifinals.

