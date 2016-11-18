Obituary: Randall A. Huinker, 58

Randall A. Huinker, age 58 of Redding, passed away on November 7, 2016, with family at the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven CT.

Born on August 20, 1958, in Monona IA, Randy was the son of Adrian and Marydel Huinker. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1980 with a B.S. in Finance before starting a long banking career that moved him from Des Moines, IA, to Dallas, TX, LaGrange Park, IL, and Darnestown, MD, before settling in Ridgefield in 2001. A recent resident of Redding, he was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury, loved golf and entertaining at home for family and many long-time friends.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lynette, and two daughters, Lauren and Leslie also residing in Redding, a sister Patti Loushine and husband Bill of Forest Lake, MN, a brother Ron Huinkerand wife Linda of Fort Wayne IN. Preceded in death by his parents, other surviving family include, Sister Pat Keating and Sister Helen Keating, of LaCrosse WI, eight nephews and nieces and their families, and other extended family and in-laws residing in the Midwest and South.

Private visitation and services are being arranged through the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Wilton at the direction of the family.

— by the family